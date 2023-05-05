Leeds Rhinos chasing NRL players as Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs stars come off-contract

THE May 1 deadline has passed in the UK, meaning that out-of-contract players can now negotiate with other clubs.

Coming from the NRL, however, Super League sides have already been keeping a close eye on those coming off-contract.

The likes of Manly Sea Eagles centre Brad Parker and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Liam Knight are two of those in demand as leading NRL agent, Chris Orr, speaks exclusively to League Express about one Super League club in particular that is keen to get NRL blood in their ranks.

“We are putting our out-of-contract list at the end of this week, we have a few clubs chasing players,” Orr told League Express.

“We have a few players coming off contract such as Brad Parker and Liam Knight, we will see.

“They will attract Super League offers, certain clubs like Leeds have all rang me chasing players, there is certainly an appetite for new players to come over to the UK.”

Parker is 26 years of age and has represented Manly since debuting for the Sea Eagles back in 2016. A rangy centre with the ability to find his winger with some good offloads, Parker has registered over 100 NRL appearances for Anthony Seibold’s side.

Knight, meanwhile, is 28-years-old and has registered 61 appearances for the Rabbitohs since joining ahead of the 2019 season.

Interestingly, Knight came through the Manly ranks at the same time as Parker, debuting in 2016 but playing only one senior game before leaving for the Canberra Raiders.

In the Australian capital, the forward made just nine appearances over two seasons before moving on to Souths.