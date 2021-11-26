Leeds Rhinos signing given green light to join club

David Fusitu’a has received the green light to join Leeds Rhinos after his visa application was successful.

The back has signed a two-year contract for the club starting in the 2022 season, moving from New Zealand Warriors.

Fasitu’a played 108 games in the NRL for the Warriors, scoring 61 tries, and is now set to join his new team-mates in mid-December when he flies to England.

Because of the tight restrictions in Australia and New Zealand, Fasitu’a has been unable to leave Australia since committing to a deal with the Rhinos.

“We have been talking to David throughout the whole process and he is really looking forward to getting here and getting started with the boys,” said Leeds head coach Richard Agar.

“The global pandemic has presented some unusual challenges but thankfully we have been able to work through that.

“David has been unable to get home to New Zealand to see his family for a long time. On his way to us, he is meeting up with his family in America and then he is ready to go with us from mid-December.”