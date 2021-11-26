Former Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons star announces retirement

Lewis Tierney has announced his retirement from Rugby League at the age of just 27.

The former Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and Leigh Centurions winger said that injuries had forced his decision and he would retire to “put my health and happiness first for once”.

Tierney made a total of 95 Super League appearances for his three clubs and won three different major honours.

With hometown club Wigan he was part of the 2016 Grand Final-winning team, and followed that up by playing in their World Club Challenge success.

He moved to Catalans, initially on loan in 2017 and then permanently the following year, and in his first season helped them win the Challenge Cup, scoring the opening try in the final against Warrington Wolves.

Tierney joined Leigh for the 2021 season, making only eight appearances as they suffered relegation, and has now called time on his career.

“Unfortunately over the past few years I’ve been dealing with different injuries and this year it’s finally come to a head,” said the former Scottish international, who featured at the 2017 World Cup.

“The specialists said my chances of returning to the pitch after the operation I need is very slim. It’s been a tough few years trying to get on the pitch but this year has proved most difficult for me physically and mentally.

“I’ve decided that I need to put my health and happiness first for once and retire from rugby. My whole life has revolved around this great sport so being told you won’t play again is every players worst nightmare and a day I thought I personally would never see.

“But now the day has finally come and I’m getting stuck into my other business ventures I honestly couldn’t be happier in my decision to retire and move onto my next chapter.”