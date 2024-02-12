Leeds Rhinos signing set to debut without playing a minute of pre-season as Rohan Smith addresses Nene Macdonald elephant in the room

LEEDS RHINOS signing Paul Momirovski is set to debut for his new side on Friday night against Salford Red Devils.

The former Sydney Roosters centre hasn’t played a minute of pre-season for his new club after being granted a return to Australia at Christmas.

However, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has “pencilled” in Momirovski for the Rhinos’ home clash against Salford this Friday.

“Paul looks fit, he is moving well at training and has integrated back into Leeds well. Today was his first training session since his trip home,” Smith said.

“He is pencilled in for Friday. Last year we had four or five players unavailable at the start of the year and they played the first Super League game and that’s just the way it is.”

This Friday’s game will also see Nene Macdonald return to Headingley for the first time since his controversial exit at the end of last year.

Macdonald was given compassionate leave last autumn contract after being granted paternity leave by the club, but he ultimately didn’t return, leading to his contract being cut short.

But, Smith isn’t concerned about the reunion between the two parties.

“That was an agreement in the end between the management and the club to part ways. I haven’t heard or seen anything since, we are just professional moving on.”

