All six Super League fixtures to be broadcast live on Sky Sports this weekend with times and channels revealed

SINCE Sky Sports signed a new deal with the sport to broadcast all Super League fixtures going forward, there has been much anticipation ahead of the 2024 season to see how that would pan out.

Well, the time of reckoning is now as all six Super League Round One fixtures will be covered by the broadcasting giant this weekend, starting with Hull FC’s home clash against bitter rivals Hull KR on Thursday night.

That fixture will be live on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Action before Leeds Rhinos host Salford Red Devils on Friday night on the same channels.

Elsewhere on Friday, Leigh Leopards go up against Huddersfield Giants, which will be shown on Sky Sports Arena as well as Super League + – the new home of Super League streaming – whilst St Helens take on London Broncos live on Sky Sports Mix and Super League +.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday night as Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors become the first Super League teams to be broadcast live on BBC Two for a league match, with the game also being broadcast on Sky Sports Mix and Super League +.

Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Super League + at the same time.

The schedule in full:

Thursday night

Hull FC vs Hull KR – Sky Sports Main Event/Action – 8pm kick-off

Friday night

Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Main Event/Action – 8pm kick-off

Leigh Leopards vs Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Arena/Super League + – 8pm kick-off

St Helens vs London Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Super League + – 8pm kick-off

Saturday night

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors – BBC Two/Sky Sports Mix/Super League + – 5.30pm kick-off

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Arena/Super League + – 5.30pm kick-off

