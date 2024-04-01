Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors stars banned as Liam Byrne faces mammoth suspension

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Easter Monday today with five Super League players given penalty notices and one referred to a Tribunal following the weekend’s rugby league fixtures.

First up are Justin Sangare and Cameron Smith of the Leeds Rhinos with the former charged with a Grade C Head Contact and given a one-match penalty notice and the latter slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge and also a one-match penalty notice at the higher end of the sanction.

Matty Lees of St Helens is up next, with the forward given a Grade C Head Contact charge and thus a two-match penalty notice which is also at the higher end of the sanction grade.

In the same game against Wigan Warriors, which Saints won 12-4, Tyler Dupree has been handed a one-match penalty notice for Grade C Head Contact whilst his Wigan teammate Liam Byrne will be heading to an Operational Rules Tribunal after being charged with Grade E Head Contact.

If found guilty at the Tribunal tomorrow night, Byrne could face a potential five-match suspension.

Paul Vaughan, of Warrington Wolves, will sit out for two games following a Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift charge whilst Harvey Livett has been slapped with a £250 Fine following a Grade B Head Contact charge.

Following Rivals Round in the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the sanction grade)

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the sanction grade)

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the sanction grade)

Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.