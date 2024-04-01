Why Wigan Warriors forward Tyler Dupree wasn’t banned for sinbin against St Helens

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Tyler Dupree may well have to sit out his side’s next fixture against Leigh Leopards on Thursday night after being handed a one-match penalty notice by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this afternoon, but it wasn’t for the action which resulted in his sinbinning in the 12-4 loss to St Helens on Good Friday.

That incident, which saw Dupree having to sit out for ten minutes, was cited in the Match Review Panel’s findings today, but the Wigan forward wasn’t charged.

The minutes have explained that: “Player braces for contact and initial contact is with the chest and rides up quickly to the opponent’s neck as the opponent slips prior to contact.”

That reasoning was exactly the same used by referee Chris Kendall during the game which saw Dupree yellow carded instead of being sent off.

However, the former Salford Red Devils star will have to sit out Thursday’s clash against Leigh after being cited and charged for Grade C Head Contact – with a one-match penalty notice following.

Dupree’s teammate, Liam Byrne, could be sat out for the next five games if he is found guilty by an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night of the Grade E Head Contact charge he has been given.

That head contact saw Byrne red carded by Kendall in the latter stages of Wigan’s loss to Saints last weekend.

