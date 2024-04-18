Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft touted as potential ‘savour’ for struggling club

LEEDS RHINOS star Brodie Croft is being touted as a potential ‘savour’ for struggling NRL club, Gold Coast Titans.

That’s according to the Herald Sun which has pushed forward Croft’s name as one that has come on the desk of Titans’ under-fire coach Des Hasler in recent weeks.

Gold Coast have had a nightmare start to the 2024 NRL season, sitting bottom of the NRL ladder having failed to win a game so far.

And a lot of questions have been asked of their pivots, especially halfbacks Kieran Foran and Tanah Boyd whilst AJ Brimson played in the halves last week.

Croft’s agent, Chris Orr, has explained why Super League has brought out the best in the halfback and that the 26-year-old has NRL options in his contract.

“Brodie went to the Super League where he has regained his running game and become one of the most lethal runners in the competition,” Orr told the Herald Sun.

“He’s won the Man of Steel and could win it again this year. He is playing his best football.

“He’s switched clubs (from Salford to Leeds) and doing a really good job for the Rhinos. His coach Rohan Smith has been rapping him to me and says he’s been a fantastic acquisition as a player and person.

“Brodie absolutely has NRL aspirations and has got NRL options in his contract every year.

“When you look at the best halfbacks in the game – and take Nathan Cleary out – they are over 30 these days. Brodie is entering the matured part of his career.”

Croft first came to Super League ahead of the 2022 season and quickly became a cult hero in the UK, winning the Man of Steel that year before making the move to Leeds for 2024.

