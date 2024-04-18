All Super League players ruled out with injury this week for round eight as St Helens and Castleford Tigers miss big hitters

A number of Super League clubs have had injury problems this week going into their round eight fixtures.

With the start of the 2024 season now taking its toll, head coaches are having to swap and change combinations and personnel – not least the Castleford Tigers who had 15 injured ahead of their Challenge Cup game against Wigan Warriors.

Others such as the Warriors have had little to none issues with injuries in recent weeks as Matt Peet’s men plot to defend their Grand Final exploits of 2023.

Here are all the Super League players ruled out this week due to injury:

Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves – pec

James Donaldson – Leeds Rhinos – neck

Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – neck

Willie Isa – Wigan Warriors – dislocated and broken ankle

Luis Johnson – Castleford Tigers – calf

Jack Murchie – Huddersfield Giants – slight strain

Zane Musgrove – Warrington Wolves – ankle

David Nofoaluma – Salford Red Devils

Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils

Alex Walmsley – St Helens – hamstring

Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – calf

