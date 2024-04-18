All Super League players ruled out with injury this week for round eight as St Helens and Castleford Tigers miss big hitters

A number of Super League clubs have had injury problems this week going into their round eight fixtures.
With the start of the 2024 season now taking its toll, head coaches are having to swap and change combinations and personnel – not least the Castleford Tigers who had 15 injured ahead of their Challenge Cup game against Wigan Warriors.
Others such as the Warriors have had little to none issues with injuries in recent weeks as Matt Peet’s men plot to defend their Grand Final exploits of 2023.
Here are all the Super League players ruled out this week due to injury:
Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves – pec
James Donaldson – Leeds Rhinos – neck
Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – neck
Willie Isa – Wigan Warriors – dislocated and broken ankle
Luis Johnson – Castleford Tigers – calf
Jack Murchie – Huddersfield Giants – slight strain
Zane Musgrove – Warrington Wolves – ankle
David Nofoaluma – Salford Red Devils
Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils
Alex Walmsley – St Helens – hamstring
Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – calf
