Leeds Rhinos star granted compassionate leave as squads announced for Wigan Warriors clash

Leeds Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin has been allowed to return to Australia following the death of his father last week.

The Papua New Guinea international forward bravely played in their opening Super League game against Warrington Wolves last Saturday, just days after tragedy struck, and the club have granted Martin compassionate leave to spend time with his family.

Martin is one of five players from the Warrington defeat who are not in Leeds’ 21-man squad for the trip to Wigan Warriors on Friday.

James Bentley and Brad Dwyer are both suspended while David Fusitu’a misses out through the concussion protocols and Richie Myler suffered a groin injury at the weekend.

Blake Austin is in line for a Rhinos debut having been banned for the opener, while Corey Johnson has been recalled from his loan at Bradford Bulls to join the squad along with Jack Broadbent, Max Simpson and Liam Tindall.

Wigan make only one change to their squad, with Iain Thornley ruled out by the ankle injury suffered in last Friday’s victory at Hull KR.

Young hooker Brad O’Neill replaces Thornley in their 21-man squad, with Zak Hardaker set to take a starting spot at centre against his former club.

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – DW Stadium, Friday 8pm

Wigan: 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill.

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Zane Tetevano, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Croey Johnson, 29 Liam Tindall.