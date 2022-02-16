Talking Rugby League: The rising profile of the Armed Forces

We have all noted this season how Rugby League in the Armed Forces seems to be enjoying a raised profile, especially given the exploits of the Royal Navy, who at the weekend were successful in reaching the fourth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Many readers might have seen their earlier clash against The Army in the second round, which was decided in golden-point time.

On October 9th The Army will take on the Royal Air Force at York’s LNER Community Stadium.

That game will be televised on the Armed Forces network and it will be supported by a strong marketing campaign to try to attract a sizeable attendance to the stadium.

It will be the precursor to a State of Origin style annual tournament between the three branches of the Armed Services.

Pictured above is the lineup at last week’s press conference.

From left to right: Liam Bradley, Captain RAF Rugby League, Lee Queeley RAF Team manager, Tatiana Safonova, the CEO of sponsors ESM, Colonel Mike Taylor MBE, Chairman of the Army RL and Mike Thompson, Coach of the Army Rugby League.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.