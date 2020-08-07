Leeds Rhinos teenager signs long-term contract

Leeds have handed teenage talent Liam Tindall a three-year contract.

The 18-year-old has earned a call-up to Richard Agar’s squad after impressing in training following a return from lockdown.

An East Leeds product, he played for England Academy last year.

“It has been a great experience training with the first-team squad,” he said.

“It has been very intense but there are quite a few younger lads in the group who have helped me plus senior players like Mikolaj Oledzki and Luke Gale have made the step up easier.

“I just need to try and do my best in training. I have grown up being a Leeds supporter and came through the scholarship and academy so it is fantastic to have earned a first-team contract. You know that if you are good enough and work hard that you will get your chance at Leeds, you just need to look at the team and see people like Harry Newman, Mik, Cameron Smith and Jack Walker to know that, and that gives you a boost as a young player.”

Kevin Sinfield added, “We are delighted to have agreed with Liam his first full-time contract at the club. He has shown a great attitude since coming back in after the lockdown and impressed a lot of the coaches and players with his pace and strength.

“He is one of a number of young players who we have agreed long term contracts with and we will continue our aim of building a core of homegrown players supplemented by world-class talent from outside the club. Liam is still only 18 but he has the right attitude to continue learning and developing and I am sure he will make the most of this opportunity.”