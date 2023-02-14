Leeds Rhinos without five key stars for Warrington Wolves clash but Rohan Smith could hand debuts to six new signings

LEEDS RHINOS boss Rohan Smith could hand debuts to six new players in Thursday’s Super League opening game against the Warrington Wolves.

Smith has named his initial 21 man squad for the game with new signings Leon Ruan, Justin Sangare, Luis Roberts, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell and Derrell Olpherts all included.

The Rhinos are without Nene MacDonald, Harry Newman, James Bentley, Mikolaj Oledzki and Luke Hooley through injury.

Leeds and Warrington will kick off the new Super League season on Thursday night in a clash that has been the season opener for the Rhinos more than any other opponent, with the latest meeting being the seventh opening night clash in the summer era. The two teams met last season in Round One at Headingley when Daryl Powell’s side claimed a late victory.

Tickets and travel are available now to purchase online at tickets.therhinos.co.uk, over the phone on 0371 423 1315 and from Leeds Rhinos Club Shop (Opening Hours).

Junior 2023 members can also take advantage of reduced match tickets for just £5 for seating or standing tickets.

The squad in full is:

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aiden Sezer

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

31 Leon Ruan