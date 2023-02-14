Warrington boss Daryl Powell makes Josh McGuire decision for Leeds Rhinos clash despite potential six-game ban

JOSH MCGUIRE has been included in Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell’s squad for the clash against the Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.
That’s despite a potential six-game ban that could be handed out tonight at the Operations Rules Tribunal following a Grade F Unacceptable Language charge.
Elsewhere, Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano and Paul Vaughan could make their debuts for Powell, with Gil Dudson out after breaking his hand.
