Leeds triumph over Rovers in emphatic fashion to advance to semi-finals

Leeds Rhinos have booked their place in the semi-finals with a dominant victory over Hull KR.

Rovers won’t have to wait long for vengeance, though, as the two sides clash again in Super League next weekend.

Leeds did the damage in the first half with five unanswered scores. Ava Seumanufagai burrowed his way over, Ash Handley was in support, Tom Briscoe carried three defenders over the line, Harry Newman showed some world-class individual skill, and Kruise Leeming pirouetted his way over.

After Seumanufagai was sin-binned for a shoulder charge, Jamie Ellis restored a slender slice of hope with an individual kick and chase.

Leeds quickly re-gained their control as Leeming claimed his second, and Luke Briscoe intercepted a loose pass from Ellis to race away.

Jez Litten showed pace from hooker and weaved under a number of defenders, while Ellis charged towards the line for two high-quality consolations.

Rhyse Martin scored in the closing stages and converted his eighth successful conversion of the night to maintain his 100% record.

Leeds: Myler, T. Briscoe, Newman, L. Sutcliffe, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Oledzki; Subs: McLelland, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, Holroyd

Hull KR: Dagger, Ryan, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Lewis, Ellis, Hauraki, Parcell, Lawler, Storton, Hadley, Mulhern; Subs: Murray, Litten, Gee, Peteru