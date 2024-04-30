Legendary commentator Andrew Voss predicts Super League boss to be on South Sydney Rabbitohs’ wanted list

LEGENDARY NRL commentator Andrew Voss has predicted that Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam to be near the top of South Sydney Rabbitohs’ wish list following the sacking of Jason Demetriou.

Demetriou was let go this morning after a run of dreadful defeats left the Rabbitohs bottom of the NRL ladder with just one win in seven games.

Rabbitohs CEO, Blake Solly, said: “The Board and management feel that now is the time to make a change to the leadership of our football program in terms of the head coaching role.

“There is no doubting Jason’s work ethic or his drive for success, but unfortunately that success has not been forthcoming over the past 12 months.

“We wish Jason, his wife Natalie and his daughters the very best of luck in the future and we thank him for his service to our Club over the past five-and-a-half years.”

However, Voss believes that Lam could well be the man the Rabbitohs look for whilst football manager Mark Ellison – who is said to be trying to lure St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd to the Redfern club – is in the UK.

Voss said on his SEN Breakfast show: “I’m crystal balling a little bit and trying to put the dots together. Lewis Dodd, at St Helens, coming to Australia as Mark Ellison, football manager, flies over to England.

“Well, you’re not flying over to England for one signature. I can’t help but think that Adrian Lam is in the mix to come back to Australia and if I’m joining dots, that leads straight to South Sydney.

“If you’re going over to England, you aren’t just coming home with a player’s signature you haveve got a verbal agreement with anyway.

“I don’t think that’s a logical outcome. New coach, I’ll walk into a casino and I’m playing the chocolate wheel, I’ll take ten dollars on Adrian Lam, please.”

Lam has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Leigh after winning the Challenge Cup with the Leopards in 2023.

