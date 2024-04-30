Leeds Rhinos braced for yet another lengthy injury blow as Rohan Smith delivers prognosis on latest casualty Paul Momirovski

LEEDS RHINOS have been hit with yet another lengthy injury blow as centre Paul Momirovski will be sent to a specialist to determine the extent of a syndesmosis issue suffered in the 18-12 win over Hull FC at the weekend.

Momirovski left the field before the end of that fixture with head coach Rohan Smith confirming the blow today.

Smith said: “He (Momirovski) had an MRI yesterday on a syndesmosis injury but it’s a bit more severe than the one he had a month or so ago.

“That one healed quite quickly, but he’s going to see a specialist this week some time to get a timeframe. We’re hoping it won’t involve surgery but at this stage we’re not 100 per cent sure on that.

“It’s the same ankle. It’s definitely more serious than the injury he had, which he managed quite well for a few weeks to the point where he had no issue.

“It’s quite sore at the moment, but the extent of it, we’ll wait and see what the specialist says. He’s got quite a positive character about injuries and how they heal.

“He’s very professional with it, so he feels as though he can improve things quickly. High ankle sprains can sometimes be painful and settle quickly, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Leeds will also be without Ash Handley and Harry Newman who have failed to recover in time to make this week’s fixture against London Broncos.

