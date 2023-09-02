Leigh accept RFL decision

LEIGH LEOPARDS have issued a statement accepting the RFL’s decision to continue their Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants when the floodlights went out at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night after 48 minutes when the Leopards were leading 16-12.

And the club is guaranteeing free admission for those spectators who bought tickets for Friday night’s game.

“Leigh Leopards would like to apologise to the Huddersfield club, its spectators and our own spectators and sponsors for the issue with the floodlights that caused the stoppage of last night’s game. The club would also like to thank both sets of supporters and players and staff for their patience and the manner in which the safe evacuation of the stadium was adhered to,” said the statement.

“The club would like to thank LSV for their professionalism during a difficult situation that ensured everyone’s safety and furthermore for their prompt response to be able to stage the remainder of the game at such short notice which we believe is paramount to the integrity of the competition for all clubs and the welfare of the players.

“The club would like to thank the RFL board for dealing with this situation in such a timely manner and realise the efforts and interruptions to individuals this has caused.

“Whilst the rules permit a recharge for entry to a game that has passed half-time the club can confirm that all tickets purchased and those holding membership cards, whether they attended or not, are eligible for free entry to the remainder of the game. The game will continue. as advised by the RFL board, from the point at which the match official stopped the game and from the same position with everything as if the game was cast in ice at that time.

“In addition to this, both sets of fans can purchase remaining tickets in the east and west stand in a first come first served basis at a discounted price of £5 for over 18s and £2 for under 18s with under 12s free if accompanied by an adult. All additional sales must take place at the Leigh Sports Village ticket office in person. There will be no telephone or online sales available. Anybody who purchased a ticket and can no longer present it can evidence proof of purchase and a ticket will be reissued. Anyone in possession of their original ticket will not need to obtain another ticket as the existing ticket will scan successfully. Turnstiles will open at 1.30pm to ensure adequate time for entry.

“Corporate guests, including black card and platinum card members, along with sponsors and those who occupied corporate boxes will also be provided entry from 1.30pm. As a gesture of goodwill LSV will provide complimentary tea and coffee for guests in those areas. Given everyone had received their hospitality in terms of pre match entertainment and refreshments these will not be re provided.”

Club owner Derek Beaumont said: “It’s been an incredible season of firsts this year for the club and whilst this is extraordinary it is another one of those firsts. It was incredible to witness Josh Charnley score two tries and become the highest club try-scorer in a top flight season and it is now going to be a game that will be remembered even more so than for that remarkable achievement.

“I would like to thank all our fans and those of Huddersfield for the manner in which they dealt with and accepted the situation last night and I would also like to thank the players, staff and match officials for their professionalism. LSV is a high quality venue and I can assure you that their CEO Simon Toon and all of his team did everything possible to get the game to continue and have worked tirelessly since to ensure the game can continue in daylight on Sunday as well as to work towards ensuring the issue is resolved for our next home fixture against Wakefield which we are confident will be the case.

“I would like to thank Simon and his team for their commitment to the club and hosting the remainder of the fixture at such short notice. I realise that some people who attended may not be able to attend the remainder of the game and I apologise for that. I also realise that there will be some people who couldn’t attend on Friday who are members that now can which is a positive to balance the negative. I also hope that although it’s a shortened game to attend that fans can take advantage of the reduced pricing and come and experience something that has never happened before.

“There will be no burst through, no pre match intro as that would not feel right. The players will simply take to the field with the officials to continue the game as if it hadn’t stopped and I hope everyone can accept that as being the right thing to do for both teams and the officials.”

