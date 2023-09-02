Wolves consolidate and Lisone scores three for Leeds – Saturday’s Super League Results

LEEDS RHINOS maintained their faint hopes of reaching the play-offs with a 12-28 victory at Hull FC, with prop forward Sam Lisone (above) scoring his first Super League try and going on to score a hat-trick.

The Rhinos are still four points outside the top six, with only three games remaining, while Hull’s hopes of making the play-offs have been finally extinguished.

Warrington Wolves added to Castleford Tigers’ relegation worries with a 66-12 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the 54-point margin possibly having a major effect in their battle against Wakefield Trinity at the bottom of the table.

The Wolves consolidated their fifth position in the table and now look almost certain to qualify for the play-offs.

Hull FC 12 Leeds Rhinos 28

HULL FC

29 Jamie Shaul

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

17 Cameron Scott

26 Harvey Barron

14 Joe Lovodua

7 Jake Clifford

13 Brad Fash

9 Danny Houghton

30 Scott Taylor

12 Jordan Lane

11 Andre Savelio

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

1 Tex Hoy

10 Tevita Satae

20 Jack Brown

33 Brad Dwyer

Tries: Swift (19), Barron (51), Scott (60)

Goals: Clifford 0/3

RHINOS

21 Luke Hooley

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

24 Luis Roberts

16 Derrell Olpherts

12 Rhyse Martin

29 Jack Sinfield

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

22 Sam Walters

13 Cameron Smith

Subs (all used)

20 Morgan Gannon

15 Sam Lisone

25 James Donaldson

31 Leon Ruan

Tries: Hooley (9), Lisone (30, 37, 74), Fusitu’a (41)

Goals: Martin 4/6

Warrington Wolves 66 Castleford Tigers 12

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

18 Thomas Mikaele

16 Danny Walker

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

8 James Harrison

Subs (all used)

9 Daryl Clark

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

36 Jordan Crowther

Tries: Vaughan (17, 77), Dufty (23, 53), Currie (26), Clark (55), Nicholson (59), Ashton (61), Williams (67, 78), Harrison (71)

Goals: Ratchford 11/11

TIGERS

6 Gareth Widdop

26 Elliot Wallis

44 Charbel Tasipale

3 Jordan Turner

2 Greg Eden

46 Blake Austin

7 Jacob Miller

28 Sam Hall

8 George Lawler

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

25 Brad Martin

41 Jordan Johnstone

42 Alex Foster

43 Billy Tsikrikas

Tries: Hall (4), Eden (47)

Goals: Widdop 2/2

Sinbin: Miller (51) – tip tackle

