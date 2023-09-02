Wolves consolidate and Lisone scores three for Leeds – Saturday’s Super League Results

LEEDS RHINOS maintained their faint hopes of reaching the play-offs with a 12-28 victory at Hull FC, with prop forward Sam Lisone (above) scoring his first Super League try and going on to score a hat-trick.
The Rhinos are still four points outside the top six, with only three games remaining, while Hull’s hopes of making the play-offs have been finally extinguished.
Warrington Wolves added to Castleford Tigers’ relegation worries with a 66-12 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the 54-point margin possibly having a major effect in their battle against Wakefield Trinity at the bottom of the table.
The Wolves consolidated their fifth position in the table and now look almost certain to qualify for the play-offs.
Hull FC 12 Leeds Rhinos 28
HULL FC
29 Jamie Shaul
2 Adam Swift
4 Liam Sutcliffe
17 Cameron Scott
26 Harvey Barron
14 Joe Lovodua
7 Jake Clifford
13 Brad Fash
9 Danny Houghton
30 Scott Taylor
12 Jordan Lane
11 Andre Savelio
15 Joe Cator
Subs (all used)
1 Tex Hoy
10 Tevita Satae
20 Jack Brown
33 Brad Dwyer
Tries: Swift (19), Barron (51), Scott (60)
Goals: Clifford 0/3
RHINOS
21 Luke Hooley
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Harry Newman
24 Luis Roberts
16 Derrell Olpherts
12 Rhyse Martin
29 Jack Sinfield
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
14 Jarrod O’Connor
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
22 Sam Walters
13 Cameron Smith
Subs (all used)
20 Morgan Gannon
15 Sam Lisone
25 James Donaldson
31 Leon Ruan
Tries: Hooley (9), Lisone (30, 37, 74), Fusitu’a (41)
Goals: Martin 4/6
Warrington Wolves 66 Castleford Tigers 12
WOLVES
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
18 Thomas Mikaele
16 Danny Walker
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
8 James Harrison
Subs (all used)
9 Daryl Clark
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
36 Jordan Crowther
Tries: Vaughan (17, 77), Dufty (23, 53), Currie (26), Clark (55), Nicholson (59), Ashton (61), Williams (67, 78), Harrison (71)
Goals: Ratchford 11/11
TIGERS
6 Gareth Widdop
26 Elliot Wallis
44 Charbel Tasipale
3 Jordan Turner
2 Greg Eden
46 Blake Austin
7 Jacob Miller
28 Sam Hall
8 George Lawler
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
Subs (all used)
25 Brad Martin
41 Jordan Johnstone
42 Alex Foster
43 Billy Tsikrikas
Tries: Hall (4), Eden (47)
Goals: Widdop 2/2
Sinbin: Miller (51) – tip tackle
