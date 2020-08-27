Leigh Centurions closing in on Hull Kingston Rovers halfback

Leigh Centurions are pursuing Hull Kingston Rovers halfback Jamie Ellis.

TotalRL understand the Centurions, who are planning a high-profile recruitment drive ahead of the 2021 season, have been in extensive talks with the halfback with a view to securing his talents next year.

Ellis is off-contract with the Robins at the end of the season and it appears a move to LSV next year is growing increasingly likely.

The 30-year-old, who played for Rovers as they were promoted from the Championship in 2017, had a one-year spell as a Leyther back in 2011.

Since then he has played in Super League for Castleford, Hull FC and Huddersfield before returning to the Robins this year.

Leigh have already confirmed the signing of Scotland international Adam Walker for next season and owner Derek Beaumont has said he will be investing a squad to challenge for Super League next year.

Though Danny Addy is moving on, the Centurions appear to be assembling some squad for next season.