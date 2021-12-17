Leigh Centurions fined over crowd behaviour

Leigh Centurions have reached an agreed decision with the RFL following misbehaviour by some fans at the Super League clash at Wigan Warriors in August.

Following incidents which breached the RFL’s operational rules, the Centurions have been fined £7,500, with £4,000 of that suspended until the end of the 2023 season, for failing to use ‘best endeavours’ in terms of supporter behaviour.

The agreed decision involves the fine being invested in a plan of action to improve supporter behaviour through high-profile support of the RFL’s Tackle It and Enjoy the Game campaigns related to discrimination and supporter behaviour.

Tackle It is an anti-discrimination action plan while Enjoy The Game aims to build on the success of the RFL’s original Respect campaign, which was launched in 2004.

Earlier this week, the RFL reached an agreed decision with Featherstone Rovers following incidents of supporter misbehaviour at the play-off semi-final at home to Halifax Panthers in October.

A suspended fine of £3,000 imposed following a case of supporter misconduct this year has been activated, with Rovers fined an additional £5,000 with that punishment suspended until the end of the 2023 season.

Featherstone will spend the sum of the fine on high-profile support of Tackle It and Enjoy the Game.