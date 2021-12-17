BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-final postponed

Tomorrow’s BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-final (Saturday 18 December) between Hunslet Club Parkside and Upton has been postponed.

TotalRL.com understands that the match has been called off because of a number of Covid cases in the Upton camp.

It is also understood that a new slot of Sunday 2 January (which had previously been designated as the date for the final) has been set for the match.

Doncaster Toll Bar are already through to the decider which, TotalRL.com has been informed, has now been put back to Sunday 9 January (still at the Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone).

BARLA, however, has yet to formally confirm new dates.