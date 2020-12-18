Leigh Centurions sign Warrington centre on season-long loan

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Keanan Brand from Warrington Wolves.

Brand has played in the centre and wing positions and will be a versatile option for their backline next season.

Keanan began his career with amateur side Wigan St Patricks before moving to Widnes Academy set-up. His final season with Widnes Vikings was a breakthrough year as, in 32 appearances, he was nominated for Championship Young Player of the Year and received Widnes’ Players’ Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old was rewarded for his consistent performances with a three-year deal at Warrington, but his game time in 2020 was limited to three games due to Anthony Gelling and Toby King being prioritised in the centre position.

Brand looks forward to the opportunity of regularly appearing in the top-tier next year, saying: “This is a brilliant opportunity for me and one I’m looking forward to. I didn’t hesitate when I got the chance to join Leigh for 2021.”

“My main objective at Leigh will be to play every week and the [Leigh] Sports Village is a ground I always looked forward to playing at. It’s a great facility with probably the best playing surface in the competition.”

John Duffy, head coach, has high expectations: “He is a tough opponent and has many good attributes as well as a great attitude. We had looked at him before the Super League announcement and tried to sign him then but he was adamant he only wanted to play in Super League which says a great deal about the player”