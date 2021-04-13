Leigh land Saints player on loan

LEIGH have made a second signing in a day by taking St Helens centre Josh Simm on loan.

It follows their recruitment of former Warrington and Wigan centre Anthony Gelling.

Simm, 20, who is fresh from penning a new Saints contract, moves on initial two-week terms with the possibility of an extension.

The grandson of Saints legend Geoff Pimblett, he has made eight first-team appearances, the most recent in this month’s 25-0 Super League win over Hull KR.

Saints coach Kristian Woolf said: “We re-signed Josh because we see him as a big part of our future.

“We recognise that he hasn’t had a lot of opportunity to play over the past few years, so this move for him is perfect.

“He is now given the chance to gain some more regular Super League experience so he can continue to develop as a player.”

Hooker Josh Eaves and forward Matty Foster recently enjoyed short loan spells at Leigh before both returned to the club – the latter due to injury.

John Duffy’s side, who have yet to win this season, are in Super League action at Castleford on Friday.