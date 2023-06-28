Leigh Leopards announce pre-match entertainment for Hull KR Super League clash

IT’S fair to say that the Leigh Leopards have got things right in the past year.

Whilst in the Championship in 2022, the club actively recruited to be ready for Super League – and have continued to build upon that with a brilliant start to Super League 2023.

Sitting inside the top four and with a Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens on the horizon, the Leopards look every part a top flight side in such a remarkable short space of time.

Much of that has been to do with owner Derek Beaumont bankrolling the club both on and off the field with the club’s pre-match entertainment up there with the very best ever seen in the summer game.

In recent months, the Leigh Sports Village has entertained the likes of T’Pau, Toploader and Lottery Winners, with the club announcing ‘Parka Monkeys’ as their pre-match entertainment for Friday night’s live Sky Sports Super League clash against Hull KR.

The band’s biography states: “Exploring the 90s Brit Pop explosion & the 21st century bands it inspired. Join us on a journey through five decades of the music that makes us who we are.”

Clearly, it will prove to be yet another hit night in Leigh and credit must go to Beaumont and the Leigh club for their continued innovations.