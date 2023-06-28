Paul Wellens on St Helens recruitment, Andy Last at Castleford Tigers and potentially playing three games in eight days

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has experienced an up-and-down start to life as a boss in Super League.

Sitting in sixth in the table following nine wins from 15 games, Saints are firmly poised to fight for a play-off spot as well as a potential Challenge Cup final.

And, though most attention is focused on the here and now and winning games each weekend, one eye also has to look at the future – and retention and recruitment is an ongoing feature for all top-flight clubs.

For Wellens, the priority is handing new deals to current Saints players, but that hasn’t stopped him looking in the transfer market.

“What we always prioritise is the retention of our players who have been given the opportunity,” Wellens said.

“Getting them done first is the priority and other players that have been a part of the success we have had.

“Like every other team there are areas where we feel we can add and when we make those decisions we will get them announced.

“Like every other team we want to look at where we can improve.”

Ahead of Saints’ fixture against Castleford Tigers on Friday, Wellens also had a few kind words to say about Andy Last – the man appointed to lead the Tigers for the next two-and-a-half years.

“When Lee Radford left Castleford I was really hoping that Andy got that opportunity. Having worked with him closely I know how good of a coach he is and how meticulous he is in his preparation and how enthusiastic he is about his rugby.

“It’s great to see him get that opportunity and I would love to see him do well in that position, obviously not at the weekend!”

Whilst the next few weeks sees a normal Super League schedule for Saints, Wellens knows that somewhere down the line, the postponed fixture against Huddersfield Giants will need to be rearranged.

And that means the prospect of potentially having three games in eight days.

“The intention was always, from a Super League perspective was to see how both teams progressed in the Challenge Cup and hopefully we will get to the final and go on to win it.

“If that isn’t the case, that fixture against Huddersfield will be slotted in one of those weekends. If that’s not the case then it will get slotted in further down the track. There are a few options available.

“It’s not going to be an easy fit and what we will ultimately do is play three games in the space of eight or nine days.”