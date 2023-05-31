Leigh Leopards announce their next Super League pre-match entertainment for Hull FC clash

THE Leigh Sports Village has not just been a rugby league ground in 2023, it has been an entertainment hotspot.

The likes of T’Pau, Toploader and the Lottery Winners have all taken to the stage at the Sports Village, much to the joy of those fans that have flocked to the Lancashire club.

And it’s fair to say that the action on the field has matched the big guns that owner Derek Beaumont has brought along with him to entertain the club.

Sitting inside the top six, the Leigh Leopards have shocked most people who predicted Adrian Lam’s men to be near the bottom of the Super League table.

That brilliant start to the 2023 Super League season was epitomised with a 30-12 win over Warrington Wolves last weekend with Jeramiah Ferrari taking to the stage on that Friday night.

Now, Queen tribute band, Don’t Stop Queen Now will be headlining at the Leigh Sports Village on June 9 when Hull FC come to town.

The tribute band, which has been seen on ITV, has proved to be a big hit with viewers and will certainly be the same in a few weeks’ time.