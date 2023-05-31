Former Bradford Bulls boss Mark Dunning appointed in surprise head coaching role

FORMER Bradford Bulls head coach Mark Dunning has been appointed in a surprise head coaching role.

After departing the West Yorkshire club at the start of the month, Dunning has been on the hunt for a new role – and now he has replaced the outgoing Richard Squires at the Midlands Hurricanes.

At the time of his departure, Bradford CEO Jason Hirst said at the time: “We would like to thank Mark for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that results have not reflected the hard work and commitment that he has undoubtedly shown.

“He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Dunning himself said: “It has been a honour and privilege to lead the club as head coach. Having been at the club 10 years it has been a honour and privilege to lead the club as head coach.

“I would like to thank the performance staff, some often going above and beyond, and the players and I wish all concerned the very best for the future.

“To the fans who have followed the club far and wide, loud and proud, I thank you and hope you get the success you badly crave.”