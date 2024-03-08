Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam keeping close tabs on Newcastle Knights flyer

THOUGH no transfer has yet been forthcoming, Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam is keeping a close eye on Newcastle Knights flyer David Armstrong.

Just 22, Armstrong can play both wing and fullback and was a potent attacking threat for Newcastle Knights’ New South Wales Cup side in 2023, scoring 15 tries in 18 appearances.

Of course, Armstrong would count under the new visa requirements for those players in Australia thinking of making the move to the Super League or Championship in the northern hemisphere.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK – and Wakefield Trinity are one club that have taken advantage of the new rules with the capture of Isaiah Vagana.

For Lam, Armstrong is still firmly in his sights.

“I think it’s always a chance to keep your eyes open for players like that. We have made it very clear that I like the way he plays and the style he plays will suit us,” Lam said.

“I think it’s one we will keep in our back pocket until a chance comes up. We always keep our eyes open for players that are available who will make your team better.

“We will know more about that as the season unfolds.”

If the Leopards do bring in Armstrong, it would mean that one quota player would have to leave the Leigh Sports Village in 2024.

