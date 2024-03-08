Championship 2024: Doncaster season preview, squad and prediction

THE other newly-promoted side are Doncaster, who make their way into the Championship after eight long years in the League One wilderness.

It was third time lucky for head coach Richard Horne, who had lost two League One Grand Finals previously before overcoming North Wales 18-6 to reach the second tier.

And it’s fair to say that Horne has been rewarded for that success with a whole host of new players joining the Dons with Super League experience including Suaia Matagi, Alex Sutcliffe, Luke Briscoe and Craig Hall – though the club did lose Albert Vete and Mahe Fonua (Mackay) after their short-term additions late last season.

With such an overhaul of players, it remains to be seen if Horne can get his players to gel in time for the Championship season, but stalwarts Sam Smeaton, Ben Johnston and Brad Hey will help things along.

Watch out for… SUAIA MATAGI skittling over defenders for fun. The former Castleford prop has made a name for himself in the past for his powerful runs, and, in the Championship, Matagi will be key to helping Doncaster get on the front foot against the physical defences they will regularly find themselves up against.

2024 squad: 1 Elliot Hall, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Brad Hey, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Luke Briscoe, 6 Ben Johnston, 7 Connor Robinson, 8 Keelan Foster, 9 Greg Burns, 10 Suaia Matagi, 11 Sam Smeaton, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 13 Loui McConnell, 14 Alex Holdstock, 15 Joe Lovodua, 16 Pauli Pauli, 17 Josh Guzdek, 18 Jose Kenga, 19 Craig Hall, 20 Brad Knowles, 21 Tyla Hepi, 22 Misi Taulapapa, 23 Jason Tali, 24 Watson Boas, 26 Jude Thompson, 27 Brett Ferres.

Rugby League World predicts: 10th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone