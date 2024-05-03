Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata speaks for first time since move to Hull FC confirmed

HULL FC have announced the signing of Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata on a three-year deal.

Formerly of North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos, the 31-year old has over 130 NRL appearances to his name, whilst also developing his experience of the English game with over 60 appearances for the Leopards since joining in 2022.

Asiata’s professional career began ten years ago, when he made his debut for North Queensland Cowboys in 2014.

A year later, the international forward celebrated success with the Cowboys Down Under as they defeated Brisbane Broncos 17-16 in one of the NRL’s most dramatic Grand Finals of all-time.

The former Samoa and Tonga international would go on to be a staple of the Cowboys pack in Townsville, helping defeat Leeds Rhinos in the 2016 World Club Challenge, before reaching another NRL Grand Final in 2017.

After spending a year at Brisbane in 2021, the ball-playing forward moved to England to help Leigh Leopards’ push back to the top-flight, defeating Batley Bulldogs in the Million Pound Game.

He skippered Adrian Lam’s side to a successful first term back in Super League, leading them to an impressive 5th placed finish and an iconic Challenge Cup title, overcoming Hull KR in Golden Point in the Final at Wembley.

Voted Leigh’s Players’ Player of the Season in 2023 and included in the Super League Dream Team, Asiata has been a key cog in the Leopards’ pack.

As one of Super League’s most exciting overseas talents, he becomes the Black & Whites’ first signing for the 2025 Betfred Super League campaign, bringing a wealth of leadership traits and experience with over 200 career appearances.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Asiata said: “I’m really excited for the new challenge that lies ahead for me at Hull FC.

“After speaking to Richie Myler, it’s clear that we are both on the same page in wanting to help this club to being better than ever before.

“Thank you to Adam, Richie and the Hull FC family for having faith in me. I really look forward to getting stuck in with the boys once the time comes.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank God for opening this door for me and my family.”

Hull FC Director of Rugby Richie Myler also commented: “Everyone at Hull FC is absolutely delighted to bring a player of John’s calibre to the club.

“John is a highly respected individual, who is a true leader on and off the field.

“A signing of this quality clearly shows the direction in which the club is heading.

“We are delighted to have John as part of our journey over the next three years and he will really help define our identity as a club moving forwards.”

