Catalans Dragons forward Mike McMeeken’s new club for 2025 confirmed

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the signing of England international and Catalans Dragons forward Mike McMeeken on a four-year deal.

The powerful front-rower will join Trinity on a four-year deal meaning he will remain at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

A veteran of over 200 Super League games, McMeeken is currently in his fourth season with Catalans Dragons and was a part of the 2023 Grand Final defeat.

The 29-year old also was a part of Daryl Powell’s Castleford Tigers side which reached the Old Trafford showpiece back in 2017.

McMeeken made his England debut back in 2017 and has gone on to make nine appearances in the national side.

McMeeken can’t wait to get started with his new club in 2025: “I am thrilled to be joining this new look Wakefield team in 2025.

“From having a good conversation with Powelly (Wakefield boss Daryl Powell) about the direction that the club is going in, it’s a journey that I was extremely keen to be a part of.

“Since Matt’s (Ellis) takeover of the club, I’ve heard nothing but good things both on and off the field. It’s great to see that the fans have shown their loyalty by getting behind the team and turning up in their thousands to games.

“I am really excited for this new challenge and building something special at this club with so much history.”

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell knows McMeeken well and is excited to have the Basingstoke born prop on board for 2025: “I think Mike’s acquisition is a statement of intent from the club. He is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and has grown even more since his time in Catalans as a player and as a leader.

“He is an unbelievable player to build a team around and with the pack that we are building at the club his addition is an outstanding piece of recruitment.

“I know him well from coaching him previously and his ability and professionalism are both right at the top level.

“I look forward to working with him again in the Trinity colours as we drive towards establishing Wakefield as a premier club in British Rugby League.”

Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “Mike is an elite forward and I am absolutely delighted we have been able to get him over the line. He will be a real leader within our group and will show his qualities on and off the field at Wakefield Trinity.”

