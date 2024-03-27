Leigh Leopards rocked by another serious injury as Adrian Lam confirms 8-12 week lay-off

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been rocked by another long-term injury to join the likes of Edwin Ipape and John Asiata on the sidelines.

Keanan Brand, who had to leave the field early against Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round last weekend, will be out for around two to three months after rupturing a medial ligament in his knee.

“He went for a scan and he has ruptured his medial ligament which is the same injury as Edwin Ipape so he will be out for between 8-12 weeks,” Lam said.

“He has worked really hard to come back into the team and he has hit a bit of bad luck once again so he will be out for the long-term.”

Lam also gave an update on the rest of his squad following a number of ‘niggling injuries’.

“We have got a couple of niggly injuries in terms of soft tissue damage from the weekend. Three or four haven’t trained with us this week so we are doing it tough just to field a team to train at the moment,” Lam continued.

“Lachlan Lam should be fully back, Gaz O’Brien has about a 50/50 chance of playing with his calf. If he doesn’t play, we will start Zak Hardaker at fullback.

“Ricky Leutele has got a tight groin, Robbie Mulhern has a calf and the other one is Jack Hughes who has got a similar issue. We have got to manage those.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.