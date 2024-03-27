First Championship fixture to be streamed live on Super League + revealed with pricing included

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE’S away fixture at York Knights on Sunday March 30 will be the Championship’s first fixture to be streamed on Super League +.

The fixture, which will kick-off at 3pm at the LNER Community Stadium, will be available for £4.95

Match passes are available now for £4.95 – click on Home – SuperLeague+ (superleagueplus.co.uk) for further details

Kick-off is at 3pm, as both Andrew Henderson’s Knights and Sylvain Houles’ French challengers aim to bounce back from Round One losses in South Yorkshire, at Doncaster and Sheffield Eagles respectively.

Clint Goodchild, York RLFC: “To showcase the Championship on SuperLeague+ for the first time is an exciting opportunity and we hope that fans at home in Toulouse and across the UK enjoy what is sure to be a tough contest.”

Adam Treeby, Head of Broadcast at RL Commercial: “We are delighted that York Knights and Toulouse Olympique have taken this decision to stream the first Betfred Championship match through SuperLeague+.

“The Knights are already guaranteed a healthy Easter crowd at the LNER Stadium having announced record season ticket sales this week, and streaming the match through SuperLeague+ will allow Toulouse’s many supporters across France to watch their team before they return home for their first match in 2024 at the Stade Ernest Wallon next month.

“We also believe many existing SuperLeague+ subscribers will be keen to watch a first Betfred Championship fixture in 2024.

“As ever, the Easter weekend promises to be a feast of Rugby League, with Super League’s Rivals Round kicking off with Castleford Tigers versus Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night – a game that will be shown live and for free in the UK and worldwide on SuperLeague+.

“Now it will feature a French double header, with Warrington Wolves hosting Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon before the York-Toulouse fixture on Sunday.”

