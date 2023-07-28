Leigh Leopards unveil bold new kit to wear in Challenge Cup final

LEIGH LEOPARDS have unveiled a new kit that they will wear in next month’s Challenge Cup final.

The club reached the showpiece for the first time since 1971 by beating St Helens in the semi-finals, and will play Hull KR for the famous trophy on August 12.

They will do so in bold fashion, as they will ditch the black and white leopard on this season’s home shirt and go full colour at Wembley.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said: “When we were considering the kit design to launch the rebrand and had set our minds on the design, we then couldn’t decide whether to go full colour or black and white and had both designs sampled.

“Whilst we really liked the full colour version, we opted for the blank canvas approach which worked out well for us in the end as it enabled us to bring back some red as we transitioned opinion through the early stages.

“When discussing with Jukesy (Leigh CEO Neil Jukes) I said: ‘How good would it be to evolve the leopard into life in full colour if we made the play-offs or even the Challenge Cup final?’

“To see the leopard come alive and into fruition cements what we set out to do. For that reality to come at the realisation of a lifelong dream walking out at Wembley is something I will treasure for the rest of my days and something I am still pinching myself over.”

Replicas are available now from the club, with only 1,000 in production.