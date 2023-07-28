Jack Welsby magic earns St Helens victory over Leeds Rhinos

ST HELENS edged out Leeds Rhinos for a 22-18 Super League win thanks to a winning try from Jack Welsby.

Trailing by two points, Welsby burst through a gap in the Leeds defence from a sharp Jonny Lomax pass with 13 minutes to go.

The match had been nip and tuck throughout, with Saints striking first through the impressive Will Hopoate from a Lewis Dodd grubber.

Tommy Makinson added a penalty for 6-0 but Leeds roared back with two tries in seven minutes.

Rhyse Martin scored from a move down the wing with Ash Handley, before Sam Walters was put through by Aidan Sezer and brilliantly beat Welsby for a great score.

The Rhinos could not hold on until half-time, however, as Hopoate put Tee Ritson over at the end of a sweeping move with seconds left on the clock, making it 12-12.

Saints retained the momentum at the start of the second half, Welsby jinking over for the first of his two tries within four minutes of the restart.

Nene Macdonald muscled into the corner in response, and Martin’s kick put Leeds two points in front, but Blake Austin kicked the restart out on the full, allowing Welsby to win the game.

