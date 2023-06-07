Leigh Leopards vs Hull FC: Team news and injuries as Tony Smith rues injury to key forward

LEIGH LEOPARDS host Hull FC on Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village for what promises to be an entertainment extravaganza.

The Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has transformed game day into an event with his pre-match entertainment and Friday will be no different when Hull came to town, especially after a stellar 30-4 win over Wakefield Trinity at the Magic Weekend.

Hull, meanwhile, go to Leigh in a good mood following a big 30-18 triumph over Warrington Wolves in Newcastle.

Team news and injuries

Leigh have both Tom Nisbet and Ben Reynolds banned following a feisty clash against Wakefield last weekend. The Leopards also do not have any returnees from injury.

Hull, meanwhile, welcome back Carlos Tuimavave and Davy Litten, but Chris Satae is out with a hamstring issue as Harvey Barron is also replaced.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

To be announced.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer