Leigh Leopards vs Hull FC: Team news and injuries as Tony Smith rues injury to key forward

LEIGH LEOPARDS host Hull FC on Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village for what promises to be an entertainment extravaganza.
The Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has transformed game day into an event with his pre-match entertainment and Friday will be no different when Hull came to town, especially after a stellar 30-4 win over Wakefield Trinity at the Magic Weekend.
Hull, meanwhile, go to Leigh in a good mood following a big 30-18 triumph over Warrington Wolves in Newcastle.
Team news and injuries
Leigh have both Tom Nisbet and Ben Reynolds banned following a feisty clash against Wakefield last weekend. The Leopards also do not have any returnees from injury.
Hull, meanwhile, welcome back Carlos Tuimavave and Davy Litten, but Chris Satae is out with a hamstring issue as Harvey Barron is also replaced.
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
To be announced.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
6 Jake Trueman
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer