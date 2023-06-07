Door open for ex-St Helens star Luke Thompson to return to Super League

THE door has been left open for former St Helens star Luke Thompson to return to Super League.

Thompson, who left Saints during the Covid-19-hit season back in 2020, has made almost 50 appearances for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL, but his future has often been the source of speculation given his off-contract status at the end of the 2023 season.

Of course, a move back to Super League has often been talked about with Wigan Warriors linked with a move for the prop earlier in the year.

And, with things having gone quiet recently, Canterbury’s General Manager Phil Gould was asked about Thompson’s future.

Gould stated: “As far as I know, Luke wanted to get back to playing before deciding anything about his future. There have been no contract discussions with us to this stage.”

With no contract in the pipeline, Thompson’s wage is expected to be a potential stumbling block with the hulking England international on a reported $800,000 a year – or £433,000 in British money.