Leigh sign ex-Warrington and Wigan star Gelling

LEIGH have signed former Warrington, Widnes and Wigan centre Anthony Gelling.

The 30-year-old Cook Islands international, who has also played for New Zealand Warriors, has made 113 Super League appearances, scoring 58 tries.

He will join up with the Centurions at the end of his quarantine period.

“Anthony’s really exciting to watch,” said Leigh coach John Duffy.

“He’s got star quality, he can make something happen out of nothing and he’s got lots of big game experience.

“He’s played in some massive games during his career, World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals, so he will immediately add value and particularly help our young lads progress.”

Gelling was a Super League title winner with Wigan in 2016 and also played in the 2017 World Club Challenge victory over Cronulla.

He played 13 games and scored seven tries for Warrington last season before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in November.