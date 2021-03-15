Leigh signing jets into the UK ahead of Super League mission

LEIGH new boy Brendan Elliot has arrived in England ahead of the Super League season.

The 27-year-old Australian, who can play fullback, centre or winger, is one of a string of signings by Centurions coach John Duffy (pictured), whose side are controversial top-flight replacements for Toronto.

Brisbane-born Elliot has spent the last two seasons at Manly after previously playing for Gold Coast, Newcastle and Sydney Roosters.

He will bolster Leigh’s bid to upset the odds and stave off an immediate return to the Championship.

Super League sponsors Betfred have the Centurions down as 11/10 favourites to finish bottom of the table and therefore be relegated.

On the announcement of his signing last month, Elliot said: “I’m really excited about the journey ahead.

“I nearly came over to Leigh in 2018 but it didn’t work out and so it will be great to finally make the move.

“Back in 2018 I spoke to (former Newcastle teammate) Peter Mata’utia about Leigh and he said it was a really good club and the fans were passionate about Rugby League.

“I’ve played at four NRL clubs alongside some of the big names of the game and hopefully I can bring experience and knowledge to the team.

“I’ve loved my time at Manly and got a lot of game time in the past two seasons. It’s been great playing under Des Hasler and alongside great players like Tom Trbojevic.

“But now it’s time for a new chapter and it’s a massive opportunity for me to come and play in England.”

Leigh open their Super campaign against Wigan at Headingley on Friday week, March 26.

Before that, they head to Warrington for former player Chris Hill’s testimonial on Thursday.

For all the news from Super League, make sure you get the latest issue of League Express, out every Monday, either from the shops or by subscription.