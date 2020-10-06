Leigh snap up Robins forward Gee

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Hull KR forward Matty Gee.

The 25-year-old joins the Leythers after two years in Super League with London Broncos and the Robins.

He is the latest Super League acquisition heading to LSV next year ahead of a big recruitment drive for the 2021 season.

“I can’t wait to get started with Leigh,” he said.

“I know a lot of the players at Leigh who were at London with me like Mark Ioane, Ben Hellewell and Nathan Mason and they all love it there. I’m a Billinge lad and I’ve been looking to move closer to home so when the chance came to come to Leigh, it was a no-brainer for me.

“Leigh had a really good team this year and having listened to John Duffy, I’m impressed with his plans for next season. He has a clear vision of what he wants to do and the role he sees me playing. Leigh are a Club with a big fanbase and a great stadium and I’m looking forward to helping them push for Super League.”

Head coach Duffy added: “I looked at signing Matty when he was still at London and he’s a player I’ve always been aware of. He’s tough, consistent, and I think he will benefit being closer to home. He runs good lines and will be a great addition to our squad.”