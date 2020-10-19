Leigh supremo ready to nail down FIVE major signings – but there’s a catch

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont is ready to pull the trigger on FIVE major signings – but only if the RFL formalise plans for the 2021 season.

Beaumont has been overseeing a high-profile recruitment drive as the Centurions plot a return to Super League next year.

As a result, Beaumont is ready to sign off deals for five players – of which four are currently in Super League and potentially a fifth, though that will be determined by their pursuit of a player currently plying their trade in the NRL.

However, Beaumont says he isn’t in a position to finalise deals while the status of next year’s competition is unclear.

The RFL has proposed a potential March restart and clubs were recently surveyed on the options ahead of a 2021 restart.

However, with uncertainty at large, clubs aren’t in a position to launch season ticket sales or other revenue streams, leaving Beaumont reluctant to further invest in his squad until things are more clear.

“We don’t want to be stuck paying people for nothing,” he told League Express.

“As it stands we don’t know when the season is going to start, they’ve been talking about a March restart but the sooner we get going the better.

“It looks like it will be behind closed doors at first and will return to being socially distanced at smaller numbers. But season ticket holders are going to be given a priority so there hasn’t ever really been a more important time to get one.

“We’re hoping to launch details by the end of the week as well as some direct debit details. But we need to announce a season even if it is later than we hoped, then we can press the button and get the rest of my players in place, especially if the season ticket holders buy like they did last year.”

Leigh have already signed Blake Wallace, Jamie Ellis, Adam Walker and Matty Gee for 2021 and retained the vast majority of their key players.

Danny Addy is set to join Salford but Leigh look destined to boast a stronger squad next year.