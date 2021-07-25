Leigh to unveil NRL signings

Derek Beaumont says Super League basement side Leigh are closing in on two NRL players to bolster their injury-hit squad.

And the club owner says he is also close to the appointment of a new head of rugby and general manager to work alongside Kurt Haggerty, whom he called “a young coach giving his all”.

Beaumont has also announced the addition of event and project management specialist Gill Wood to the club’s operational board.

Leigh recently created space to sign new overseas players by loaning Australian duo Nathaniel Peteru and Nathan Peats to Huddersfield.

And Beaumont, who admitted the possibility of relegation being suspended for a second season in succession has crossed his mind, reported in a statement to supporters: “There have been two players secured from the NRL that will be announced as soon as it’s appropriate to do so.

“There will be more additions as we achieve them, and we are recruiting for next year on the basis that we are a Super League club.

“We will not place all our hopes on relegation being removed. I do not support that at the expense of promotion and, even if that was the case, which it isn’t, I would still invest and do everything possible to finish above twelfth spot.”

Beaumont continued: “I can tell you we are heading in the direction of being a sustainable Super League club. This will not be deviated from whatever the landscape presents.

“I have a strong candidate for head of rugby to lead our recruitment and youth development for which we still have a strong vision.

“I have a strong general manager to set and drive standards, with an excellent track record in the game.”

