Leigh withdraw from RFL’s Autumn invitational

Leigh have officially withdrawn their interest in the RFL’s proposed Autumn competition.

The Centurions were one of just five clubs, with the other 20 clubs declining their invite, to express interest in the competition but have now opted to pull out.

Batley Bulldogs, Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams were the other four clubs to register for the competition.

With both a 16-team and eight-team tournament drawn up but neither fulfilled, the tournament has now been placed in doubt.

In a statement, Leigh’s owner Derek Beaumont said: “We lost a couple of players we wouldn’t have wanted to and therefore, set out on our recruitment drive to bring in Super League players for next year’s challenge. This means that the dates proposed for the Autumn competition cannot work for our squad.”