Leilani Latu joins Wire

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of prop forward Leilani Latu on a two-year deal.

As first revealed in League Express, the 26-year-old has joined the club following a two-year spell with Gold Coast Titans.

With 58 NRL appearances to his name, Latu is the final piece in Steve Price’s puzzle for 2020, providing the Wire head coach with the prop he’s been searching for.

Warrington head coach Steve Price said: “We are always looking for quality rugby players to bring to our club and we feel Leilani fits that. I’m looking forward to working with him and developing his game during his time at Warrington as we feel there is a lot more he can bring to the game.”

Latu added: “I’m looking forward to getting into training with the boys and creating some combinations with them. It’s an exciting brand of footy here and I couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

“I chose Warrington because of the quality of players and I have played with a couple of them back in the NRL too; Ben Murdoch-Masila and Sitaleki Akauola at Penrith and we had some success there.”