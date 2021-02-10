Lenagan denies Super League has received a reduced broadcasting offer

Wigan Warriors Chairman Ian Lenagan has denied that Super League has received a reduced broadcasting offer for a new TV contract that will begin in 2022.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme this morning, Lenagan rebuffed suggestions from Today’s sports correspondent Rob Bonet that the new TV deal is going to be “significantly less” than the current contract.

“Absolutely not at all,” said Lenagan.

“I’ve no idea why you would say that.

“We’ve come through the worst financial period of all through lockdown extremely well. No casualties here! We’ve in a position with a new TV deal that’s been offered. We have an opportunity to grow even further.”