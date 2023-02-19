Lewis Dodd enjoys dream come true after sealing St Helens’ World Club Challenge glory

By STEVE MASCORD

PRODIGIOUS halfback Lewis Dodd said on Saturday that winning the World Club Challenge for St Helens was “the last thought I had as I went to bed last night”.

The 21-year-old, who missed last year’s Grand Final with an Achilles tendon injury, wrote himself into Rugby League history with the 82nd minute field-goal that made Saints the first Super League team to win the global title in Australia.

“It’s quite hard to put into words,” the older-than-his-years playmaker said.

“It’s a moment you dream of as a kid, the last thought I had as I went to bed last night.

“It doesn’t get any better than that. I’m just so proud to do it with the lads here. They make my job and my life so good. I’m privileged to know them and call them friends and team-mates.”

Former coach Kristian Woolf, who gave Dodd his Super League debut in 2020, was ravishing in his praise of the young star and his winning score.

“I know first-hand because I’ve seen him do it – he practises those kicks after every training session. He does them all the time. You don’t get that by fluke. You get that because you’re prepared for it, you’ve done the work and that’s what he’s done.”

Reflecting on two previous missed one-pointers which could have put St Helens out of reach during regular time, Dodd commented: “The first one, I think, was just a bit of miscommunication – it went to Johnny (Lomax) when it should have gone to me.

“The second one would have gone over but a defender got his hand to it.

“So I knew that when I got a shot, a clean shot, it was going over.”

While the narrative of a young man who missed a large chunk of last season being the hero on the biggest stage entranced reporters, the player himself was philosophical.

“It’s hard, being there before and knowing the feeling, knowing what you have to put yourself through but knowing the reward,” Dodd commented.

“That was hard. But you can’t experience highs in this game if you don’t experience lows. I’m a big believer in that.

“Go though and ask anyone who’s had a long-term injury. You have to experience the lowest of the lows to experience the highest of the highs. The Grand Final was definitely one of the lows and this was definitely one of the highs.”

The Halton Hornets junior earned rave reviews from team-mates and coaches past and present.

“I’m biased but I thought he was the best halfback in the competition,” said Woolf.

“It’s a tough injury for a young guy of that age. It’s a mentally tough injury to overcome.”

Paul Wellens added: “The kid’s been phenomenal. He ruptured an Achilles on Good Friday last year. The way he’s gone about getting himself fit, all the time and effort he puts in at the gym … it’s a horrible injury to overcome but he’s done it with pure determination.

“Look, to come up with big moments in big games like that shows what kind of player he is, the calibre of player he is.

“But what I like about Lewis – what people probably don’t recognise – is the defensive side of the game for such a small guy. He’s prepared to bounce off his line and he’s prepared to put his body in front of bigger blokes.

“He’s as courageous as they come. When you add his courageous spirit to his willingness to work hard and to his undoubted ability, it makes for a great player.

“And that’s exactly what he is.”

Centre Konrad Hurrell, whose big hit gave Saints the chance to snatch victory, said: “Seeing him doing his thing tonight … he’s only 21. We gave him probably the biggest kick of his career and he’s just so calm under pressure. I think there were five people going to get him. “

Dodd is eager to come back to Australia with Saints next year.

“James Roby’s played for 20 years and never got the chance to do this,” he said.

“I’ve done it in the first few years of my career. It is something you are going to remember for the rest of your life, to be able to be with the lads for two, three weeks and come to a different culture, a different lifestyle and then obviously the games.

“The games were brilliant for us as a team, as a club and we’ll be talking about them for years to come.”

