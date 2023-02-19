Channel 4 records brilliant viewing figures for the World Club Challenge and Hull KR’s Super League clash against Wigan Warriors

CHANNEL 4 has been taking Super League by storm in the past two years.

Since signing a two-year deal with the top flight ahead of the 2022 Super League season, Channel 4’s coverage has been lauded each and every time it has broadcast.

From the popularity of presenters Adam Hills and Helen Skelton to the praising of pundits Kyle Amor, Danika Priim and Sam Tomkins, Channel 4 has rejuvenated rugby league on and off the field.

Ahead of last weekend, the terrestrial broadcaster announced that they would be televising a double-header including St Helens’ World Club Challenge clash against the Penrith Panthers and Hull KR’s home Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that Channel 4 succeeded in bringing in some huge viewing figures for both clashes – even despite having Sky Sports as a competitor at the same time.

The World Club Challenge had an average audience of 202,000 with a peak of 290,000 before an average of 306,000 tuned in to watch Hull and Wigan with a 495,000 peak. That equated to a 4.4% audience share.

Hills was in fine form as the Australian, Priim, Amor and Tomkins had been live at Hull since the early morning for the World Club Challenge right the way through to 3.30pm and the end of Hull KR’s fixture against Wigan.

To compare with Sky Sports’ Thursday night coverage between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos yielded just an average of 107,000.

Sky Sports also had just an average of 21,000 for the World Club Challenge on the Main Event with a 28,000 peak.