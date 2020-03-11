Liam Marshall signs Wigan contract extension

Wigan winger Liam Marshall has signed a contract extension with the Warriors.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to the campaign with five tries in six appearances which helped earn him a call-up to the England Knights squad last week.

Despite already being under contract, he has now signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, with an option for Wigan to extend it for an additional year.

“I’m really excited to commit my future to Wigan Warriors,” he said.

“I feel at home here and I’ve already been lucky enough to have made plenty of memories in a cherry and white shirt; hopefully there are many more to come. I’m enjoying my rugby and I’m learning a lot from Adrian (Lam) and the coaching staff and I’m determined to keep on improving and build on the last few seasons.”

Executive director, Kris Radlinski, added: “We’re very happy Liam has committed his future to the Club. He is a popular player amongst the squad and has progressed an enormous amount in the past couple of seasons and we’re very lucky to have him as part of our organisation. He is not only a fantastic rugby league player, but also a wonderful character around the place.

“With this new contract in place he can focus on his career, pushing on to international honours, which we all believe are well within his grasp.”