Liam Sutcliffe confirms transfer request

Leeds talent Liam Sutcliffe has confirmed he’s handed in a transfer request.

League Express revealed on Sunday evening the 25-year-old had made the request, with Sutcliffe confirming the news via the club’s official website on Monday.

“I’ve got to a stage in my career where I need something new and a different challenge,” he said.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen but until something comes up, I’m fully committed to the cause and the Rhinos.

“They have been great, they understand as mates that it’s the right thing for me to do and everyone is totally behind me.”

Head coach Richard Agar added: “I’m disappointed, but only in the sense that we enjoy having Liam here, and we think he’s a good player and a really valuable part of our squad.

“This is not the first time it’s reared its head, and we’ve had some really amicable conversations about his role and the future.

“Obviously during the break it’s reared its head again, and he still has that desire at this stage of his career to cement himself somewhere.

“He feels he needs a fresh challenge and we understand that.”